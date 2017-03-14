MØ Makes A Requiem For Love On "Nostalgia"

Photo courtesy of MØ

Has your heart been feeling a little broken lately? Worry no more, because MØ has the perfect remedy for recovery. The Danish pop star reflects on all the reckless things she used to do with her first true love on a fresh, stripped down bop called "Nostalgia" that will inspire you to dance the pain away. "I know you're hurting, I know your heart it aches/ For someone's lovin'/ Ooh, ooh, but the sun shines when the cloud breaks," she sings in the chorus.

It's slightly somber, but uplifting at the same time as MØ shares fond memories from her youth. She brings this flashback concept to life in the lyric video for the track, which contains old footage and photographs of MØ with her friends and family. Last night, MØ tweeted "this is just the beginning and I hope u guys like it cuz I'm feeling very connected to and very happy about all the stuff to come" which is extremely promising. Stop what you're doing and stream the single right now!