AUX CORD: 16 Queer Anthems Making 2018 Infinitely Better

Welcome to AUX CORD, TRL’s weekly playlist feature celebrating the latest and greatest in music. Each week, someone in the TRL orbit will be providing you with a completely custom playlist starring their current sonic faves. This week, the TRL social team highlights representation within the LGBT community with a roundup of empowering anthems from openly queer artists released in 2018.
"Curious"- Hayley Kiyoko
All Lesbian Jesus jokes aside, it's so refreshing to finally see same-sex narratives become normalized within the music industry. Girls like girls, ya dig?
"Pristine"- Snail Mail
Because nothing feels quite as good as coming clean about your feelings.
"Beat For The Gods"- Laverne Cox
Someone please let me know when the next vogue ball is...
"Ponyboy"- SOPHIE
How lucky are we to be orbiting within such an open and fluid dimension of the electronic music scene?
"Yo"- Le1f
Last week, Le1f surprise dropped his Blue Dream EP and the world was not ready for it!
"Tongue"- MNEK
Lick lick.
"Sanctify"- Years & Years
Because who hasn't gotten caught up in a romance where the other person isn't quite ready to come to terms with who they really are?
"My My My!"- Troye Sivan
I get chills every time I'm exposed to this piece of pop perfection.
"Heart to Break"- Kim Petras
She's truly the transgender pop star that teens deserve.
"Kiss The Boy"- Keiynan Lonsdale
Warning: The accompanying music video might make you cry.
"When It's Alright"- Alyson Stoner
This song is about the pure joy of embracing your sexual identity and I am 100% here for it.
"Make Me Feel"- Janelle Monáe
Now that she's done skirting around conversations about her sexuality, everyone can embrace this song as a celebration of pure sexual liberation.
"Bike Ride"- Rostam
Polyamorous relationships aren't for everyone, but they work for some people out there!
"Lucky"- Tommy Genesis
The baddest bisexual cowgirl in the Wild, Wild West.
"Honey"- Kehlani
I'm still not over that Twitter thread where Kehlani outlined her sexuality and went off about how she is least attracted to straight cis men... Love is love!
"Rose Tinted Cheeks"- Tyler, The Creator
I know that this is a rough draft, but it's better than the final version of any written piece that I've ever turned in.