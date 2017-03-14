Lizzo's "Fitness" Anthem Will Make You Love Yourself Even More

For as long as she's been making music, Lizzo has been preaching the good word of self-love. Her latest single "Fitness" takes that mission to the next level as she raps about the process of physically working on yourself. While some of the lyrics can be taken very literally, the Ricky Reed-produced track is really about body positivity. In a post on Instagram, Lizzo said that the song is her "Declaration of Independence from the bullsh*t," describing it as "a celebration of movement, highlighting the power in all body types. I hope to inspire women all over to put themselves first."

Obviously, I've added this to my workout playlist and plan on hitting the gym bright and early on Monday morning to get back on my grind. Remember, do it for yourself and nobody else—beep beep and toot toot to that truth! Watch Lizzo flex on the haters in her sexy and empowering visual below.