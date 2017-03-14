Tinashe Gives Serena Williams A Run For Her Money In "Me So Bad"

We're merely two weeks away from the long-awaited arrival of Joyride, and Tinashe continues to remind us that she's not playing games. She's very aware of how badly we all want this album and shamelessly letting it show on her brand-new single "Me So Bad." The tropical-flavored dance track features French Montana and Ty Dolla $ign, who make the song extra juicy with their playful verses about tapping into your inner savage.

As expected, Tinashe works all of her greatest assets while decked out in a bunch of cozy chic outfits in the accompanying visual. (The choreography will have you screaming "yassss" at the top of your lungs.) A friendly word of advice, free of charge: when Tinashe is giving you permission to come hither, follow her command! Joyride is slated to drop on April 13 which leaves you with plenty of time to get your body ready for the ultimate party.