Billie Eilish Curses An Ex With Eternal FOMO On "Bitches Broken Hearts"

Photo courtesy of Billie Eilish

Have you ever been in a situation where it's painfully obvious that someone has romantic feelings for you, but insists on denying it? Billie Eilish brings that dilemma to life in her moody new single "bitches broken hearts." The 16-year-old speaks from the perspective of "the one who got away" and moved on with their life instead of waiting around for someone that doesn't want to commit. "You can pretend you don't miss me/ You can pretend you don't care," she sings in the chorus. "All you wanna do is kiss me/ Oh, what a shame, I'm not there."

If you're tired of telling an ex that you don't need them anymore and they'll regret the day they let you go, I highly recommend shooting them a link to this song instead—it clearly gets the message across in a gentle manner that's almost too chill to handle. Revisit Billie's performance of "Ocean Eyes" live in the TRL studio.