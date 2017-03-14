Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Morning Bop: Because A Hit Of BTS Is Just As Good As Vitamin C

Your daily report on the latest music news

Monday's #MorningBop is "DNA" by BTS because it's four minutes of unfiltered bliss.

While you crank that up, here are six trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. I want to live inside Anna Lunoe's "Blaze of Glory" video

    Somebody please put me in touch with Elizabeth De La Piedra and Alexandra Gavillet ASAP so they can co-direct the rest of my life!

  2. Kacey Musgrave's The Golden Hour will change your life for the better

    This is definitely a top contender for the album of the year title...

  3. Doja Cat's Amala album is out now

    Do not disturb me for the rest of the week!

  4. Jacques Greene's remix of Rhye's "Song For You" is better than water on a hot summer day

    I'm a puddle of liquid at this point.

  5. DJDS taps Khalid, Charlie Wilson & Charlotte Day Wilson for "No Pain"

    What a star-studded collab!

  6. Billy Lemos & Victor reunite on "Burb"

    Good vibes only.

  7. Hinds release their new single "Finally Floating"

    Is it just me or do you feel like you're living in a cloud right now?