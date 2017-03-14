Morning Bop: Because A Hit Of BTS Is Just As Good As Vitamin C

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Monday's #MorningBop is "DNA" by BTS because it's four minutes of unfiltered bliss.
While you crank that up, here are six trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
I want to live inside Anna Lunoe's "Blaze of Glory" video
Somebody please put me in touch with Elizabeth De La Piedra and Alexandra Gavillet ASAP so they can co-direct the rest of my life!
-
Kacey Musgrave's The Golden Hour will change your life for the better
This is definitely a top contender for the album of the year title...
-
Doja Cat's Amala album is out now
Do not disturb me for the rest of the week!
-
Jacques Greene's remix of Rhye's "Song For You" is better than water on a hot summer day
I'm a puddle of liquid at this point.
-
DJDS taps Khalid, Charlie Wilson & Charlotte Day Wilson for "No Pain"
What a star-studded collab!
-
Billy Lemos & Victor reunite on "Burb"
Good vibes only.
-
Hinds release their new single "Finally Floating"
Is it just me or do you feel like you're living in a cloud right now?