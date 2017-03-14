Jaden Smith Has A Very Important BROCKHAMPTON Update For You

Last week, BROCKHAMPTON dropped a lookbook for a fresh line of SS18 merch and formally announced that they signed a record deal with RCA. Coming off of those exciting developments, the boy band has offered a preview of material off their fourth album PUPPY in a short clip titled "LET'S GET MARRIED."

The video features Jaden Smith, who recently dubbed himself as a new member of the group in a text with BROCKHAMPTON leader Kevin Abstract. (A few months ago, Jaden also flexed his acting talents by co-starring in Harry Hudson's short film Can Cowboys Cry.) There's really not much to the clip: Jaden stands alone in a parking garage and unenthusiastically introduces himself before announcing that BROCKHAMPTON is on the RCA roster... but I feel like Jaden Smith announcing personal life updates is an unexplored marketing opportunity I would gladly pay money for.

According to Romil, the snippet of the song that plays during the last 10 seconds of the video was created about 10 minutes before they released it. The track also features Ryan Beatty on vocals. Kevin recently tweeted that the concept for PUPPY is to "bring back the feeling of running around public pools tryna impress someone u thought was hot and Ciara was playing super loud!"

BROCKHAMPTON's new line of merch will be available to purchase from their webstore today starting at 12pm ET. PUPPY is expected for release this summer and my body is 100% ready for it. In the meantime, revisit BROCKHAMPTON's insane performance of "BOOGIE" on TRL.