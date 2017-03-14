Morning Bop: Where Were You When The "Bartier Cardi" Video Dropped?

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Tuesday's #MorningBop is "Bartier Cardi" by Cardi B because this music video is giving me LIFE.
While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Get a taste of Nicole Dollanganger's Heart Shaped Bed album
The Canadian singer-songwriter is streaming five tracks off her forthcoming full-length project.
-
Aaliyah's M.A.C. collection is coming this summer
Hopefully it won't conflict with another Fenty Beauty drop because my wallet is on the verge of imploding...
-
Leon Bridges shares a visual for “Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand”
I am moved so deeply that I am drowning in my feelings.
-
Stream Hop Along's new album right now
Bark Your Head Off, Dog is officially out on April 6 via Saddle Creek. Listen to it now over at NPR.
-
Anna Burch shares her "With You Every Day" video
It's a downright classic.