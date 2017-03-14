Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage

Morning Bop: Where Were You When The "Bartier Cardi" Video Dropped?

Tuesday's #MorningBop is "Bartier Cardi" by Cardi B because this music video is giving me LIFE.

While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. Get a taste of Nicole Dollanganger's Heart Shaped Bed album

    The Canadian singer-songwriter is streaming five tracks off her forthcoming full-length project.

  2. Aaliyah's M.A.C. collection is coming this summer

    Hopefully it won't conflict with another Fenty Beauty drop because my wallet is on the verge of imploding...

  3. Leon Bridges shares a visual for “Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand”

    I am moved so deeply that I am drowning in my feelings.

  4. Stream Hop Along's new album right now

    Bark Your Head Off, Dog is officially out on April 6 via Saddle Creek. Listen to it now over at NPR.

  5. Anna Burch shares her "With You Every Day" video

    It's a downright classic.