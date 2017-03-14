Morning Bop: We Don't Listen To This "Jealous" Remix Enough

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Wednesday's #MorningBop is Nick Jonas's remix of "Jealous" featuring Tinashe because it's not your fault that you're a big deal—don't let anyone make you feel bad for being you!
While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Cardi B drops "Drip" featuring Migos
I wasn't ready for this!
-
Beach House shares new single "Dark Spring"
Music to match my current mood because this "spring" you speak of is lame AF.
-
Gallant returns with "Gentleman"
Welcome back and please never leave me again.
-
Petal goes in on her ferocious single "Better Than You"
Magic Gone is slated to drop on June 15 via Run For Cover.
-
The spirit of punk is alive in How To Talk To Girls At Parties
Watch the official trailer for the film right now.