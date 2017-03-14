Photo by Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Morning Bop: We Don't Listen To This "Jealous" Remix Enough

Your daily report on the latest music news

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Wednesday's #MorningBop is Nick Jonas's remix of "Jealous" featuring Tinashe because it's not your fault that you're a big deal—don't let anyone make you feel bad for being you!

While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. Cardi B drops "Drip" featuring Migos

    I wasn't ready for this!

  2. Beach House shares new single "Dark Spring"

    Music to match my current mood because this "spring" you speak of is lame AF.

  3. Gallant returns with "Gentleman"

    Welcome back and please never leave me again.

  4. Petal goes in on her ferocious single "Better Than You"

    Magic Gone is slated to drop on June 15 via Run For Cover.

  5. The spirit of punk is alive in How To Talk To Girls At Parties

    Watch the official trailer for the film right now.