Photo by Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Morning Bop: We Don't Listen To This "Jealous" Remix Enough

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Wednesday's #MorningBop is Nick Jonas's remix of "Jealous" featuring Tinashe because it's not your fault that you're a big deal—don't let anyone make you feel bad for being you!

While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today: