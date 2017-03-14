Photo courtesy of Brockhampton

Morning Bop: Matt Champion Will Make Your Day So Much Better

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Thursday's #MorningBop is "Fangs" by Matt Champion because I'm just really happy for everyone in BROCKHAMPTON right now.

While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today: