Morning Bop: Matt Champion Will Make Your Day So Much Better

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Thursday's #MorningBop is "Fangs" by Matt Champion because I'm just really happy for everyone in BROCKHAMPTON right now.
While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Now, Now gets dark AF in the "AZ" video
Saviors of my soul, honestly.
SOPHIE came to snatch wigs with her "Faceshopping" visual
Just read the YouTube comments and thank me later.
Topaz Jones releases new song "Cotton Fields"
The clarity you seek is here.
Hatchie gets scrappy in her "Sugar & Spice" video
It's the title track of her debut EP due out on May 25 via Double Double Whammy.
Watch TT's music video for "I've Been Fine"
Ugh, she just gets it! LoveLeaks drops on May 15.