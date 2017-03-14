Photo by Zackery Michael

Morning Bop: Mosh The Day Away In The Name Of Arctic Monkeys

Your daily report on the latest music news

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Friday's #MorningBop is "I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor" by Arctic Monkeys because we don't put enough respect on Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not's name but it is a CLASSIC.

While you crank that up, here are nine trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. Yellow Days unveils a groovy visual for "The Way Things Change"

    Pastels for spring? Truly groundbreaking! Seriously though, this is a really dope design concept.

  2. Arctic Monkeys announce new album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

    Save the date, it's coming on May 11!

  3. Jon Waltz's "Money" is about to be your new direct deposit theme

    The Memphis rapper has another hit on his hands.

  4. Alina Baraz releases a video for "I Don't Even Know Why Though"

    Oh, and the singer on the rise just surprised dropped a new project titled The Color of You on Mom+Pop!

  5. Sinéad Harnett returns with her seductive new single "Body"

    I'm pretty sure that the feelings this song evokes are NSFW right now.

  6. Listen to Haley Heynderickx's Folkadelphia Session

    Her Townes Van Zandt cover will rock your whole world.

  7. Cuco shares his new single "CR-V"

    The bouncy track is featured on his forthcoming EP Chiquito due out on May 4.

  8. Jakob Ogawa unveils "Velvet Light"

    The Norwegian singer-songwriter is a real smoother operator on this slinky single.

  9. Saba connects with Chance The Rapper on "LOGOUT"

    CARE FOR ME is out right now, go stream it!