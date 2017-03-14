Morning Bop: Mosh The Day Away In The Name Of Arctic Monkeys

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Friday's #MorningBop is "I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor" by Arctic Monkeys because we don't put enough respect on Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not's name but it is a CLASSIC.
While you crank that up, here are nine trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Yellow Days unveils a groovy visual for "The Way Things Change"
Pastels for spring? Truly groundbreaking! Seriously though, this is a really dope design concept.
-
Arctic Monkeys announce new album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino
Save the date, it's coming on May 11!
-
Jon Waltz's "Money" is about to be your new direct deposit theme
The Memphis rapper has another hit on his hands.
-
Alina Baraz releases a video for "I Don't Even Know Why Though"
Oh, and the singer on the rise just surprised dropped a new project titled The Color of You on Mom+Pop!
-
Sinéad Harnett returns with her seductive new single "Body"
I'm pretty sure that the feelings this song evokes are NSFW right now.
-
Listen to Haley Heynderickx's Folkadelphia Session
Her Townes Van Zandt cover will rock your whole world.
-
Cuco shares his new single "CR-V"
The bouncy track is featured on his forthcoming EP Chiquito due out on May 4.
-
Jakob Ogawa unveils "Velvet Light"
The Norwegian singer-songwriter is a real smoother operator on this slinky single.
-
Saba connects with Chance The Rapper on "LOGOUT"
CARE FOR ME is out right now, go stream it!