Sabrina Claudio Reels Us Back In With "All To You"

Even though I'm sick of the sight of snow right now, the sound of Sabrina Claudio's seductive voice reminds me that there used to be a fonder time where bundling up and getting cozy had positive connotations. The rising R&B singer has maintained a relatively low profile since she released About Time last year, though she casually made an appearance in GAP commercial alongside SZA. Today, the 21-year-old has marked her return with a sizzling new single called "All To You" that comes with a lusty lyric video.

The Sad Money-produced song is so good that you might want to cancel your plans and go straight home, because it will leave you all hot and bothered. (From there, light some candles and take a bubble bath if you're lucky enough to have a tub.) You won't have to worry about catching a cold, because this track is dripping with a dangerously steamy dose of intimacy. Take your time and stream the slow-burning ballad below. Thirsty for more? Revisit Sabrina's special appearance on TRL.