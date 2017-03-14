Lion Babe & Leikeli47 Bring The Heat On "The Wave"

Photo courtesy of Lion Babe

They say that exchanging body heat is the quickest way to get warm, but that was before a collaboration between Lion Babe and Leikeli47 existed. "The Wave" is rolling with funky disco vibes straight out of the '70s and '80s that will have you breaking into a serious sweat when you bust all the moves out on the dance floor. Leikeli47's verse cranks up the energy levels as she raps about the myriad of ways to have fun at the function with your whole posse. This track is hot enough to get us straight through springtime and into summer; bump to the groove below and get your week back on track.