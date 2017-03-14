Aux Cord: The Perfect Soundtrack For Mercury In Retrograde

Welcome to AUX CORD, TRL’s weekly playlist feature celebrating the latest and greatest in music. Each week, someone in the TRL orbit will be providing you with a completely custom playlist starring their current sonic faves. This week, TRL’s social coordinator Leah Williams has thrown together a list of songs that will get you through Mercury in retrograde until it ends on April 15.
-
"Lost In Japan"- Shawn Mendes
Mercury retrograde is known to mess with travel plans, so why not bop to a song with “Lost” right in the title? While “Lost In Japan” isn't about actually being lost, it IS about trying to make spontaneous plans with someone, something else that can be incredibly difficult during Mercury retrograde. I feel you, Shawn.
-
"New York"- St. Vincent
If you’re like me, chances are you’re at least slightly harder to handle during Mercury retrograde, so St. Vincent singing “you're the only motherf*cker in the city/who can handle me” really speaks to me.
-
"Bad Bad News"- Leon Bridges
Leon Bridges is making “a good thing out of bad bad news” and we’re all just muddling along trying to make the best out of a Mercury retrograde. Let this optimistic song guide you through the next couple of weeks.
-
"Hop A Plane"- City and Colour
Do not--I repeat--do NOT just hop a plane during Mercury retrograde. As a sagittarius, I am constantly tempted, but now is not the time, so I just listen to this City and Colour cover of one of my favorite Tegan and Sara songs instead.
-
"Gwan"- Rostam
This is a song about getting better in touch with yourself, your thoughts, your dreams and your relationships with others. Mercury retrograde might not be the best time to make big changes, but that makes it the perfect time to take a step back and get introspective.
-
"Gloria: In Excelsis Deo"- Patti Smith
Mercury retrograde can make you feel powerless, and this song makes me feel powerful.
-
"The Chain"- Fleetwood Mac
It’s my own personal tradition to listen to as much Fleetwood Mac as possible during Mercury retrograde. This song was written while all band members were going through break-ups, and those vibes of uncertainty and unsettledness feel right for my Mercury retrograde mood.
-
"What’s It Gonna Be?"- Shura
This music video just makes me happy, and it’s all about embracing the unexpected, definitely a good attitude to take during Mercury retrograde.
-
"Judy Blume"- Amanda Palmer
Mercury retrograde is decidedly not a good time to start anything new if you can avoid it, but it IS a good time to revisit old projects and loves. For me, that means reading some of my favorite books from childhood. Amanda Palmer perfectly captures remembering middle school through the lense of the culture you consumed, in this case her favorite author Judy Blume.
-
"Feelings"- Hayley Kiyoko
I love to be melodramatic about any and all of my feelings during Mercury retrograde, and also all the time. I highly recommend it, especially soundtracked by Hayley Kiyoko’s new album.