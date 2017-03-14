Aux Cord: Tinashe's Top 10 Greatest Hits

Welcome to AUX CORD, TRL’s weekly playlist feature celebrating the latest and greatest in music. Each week, someone in the TRL orbit will be providing you with a completely custom playlist starring their current sonic faves. This week, TRL editor Sydney Gore celebrates the upcoming release of Tinashe's sophomore album Joyride by taking a walk down memory lane and appreciating the music from her past.
-
"2 On/Thotful"- Drake featuring OB OBrien
This remix was my gateway to the world of Tinashe, so it deserves to be at the top of this list! "2 On" was a smash single that proved Tinashe had the potential to be a big-time star.
-
"Painted Faces"
Once upon a time, Jacques Greene and Tinashe were tapped to participate in a Yours Truly series called "Songs From Scratch." The result of these two brilliant and beautiful minds coming together is this lovely tune right here.
-
"One For Me"
Tinashe and Ryan Hemsworth should do a collaborative project, because the material that they create together is always fire.
-
"Bated Breath"
This is the most underrated track on Aquarius, but it's the best ballad she's done so far.
-
"All Hands On Deck"
The choreography for this music video still keeps me up at night... Tinashe KILLED it.
-
"Jealous"
Honestly, this remix was the greatest crossover moment in modern music history. This duet is significantly better than the original version, I dare you to @ me!
-
"Looking 4 It"
Put some respect on AMETHYST's name! Where IS bae???
-
"Drop That Kitty"
This collaboration is proof that Charli XCX and Tinashe don't need a man to whip up a hit because they've got all the sauce. Ty Dolla $ign certainly has good taste, though!
-
"Party Favors"
Recruiting Young Thug for this 2015 track was pure genius. Still not sure why this version didn't make it on the Nightride mixtape, but that's none of my business!
-
"Company"
Never forget that Tinashe has BEEN empowering women to get pleasure on their own terms and embrace the freedom that comes with being single on so many of her songs. The no-strings attached lifestyle isn't for everyone, but it can be a good time if you want it to be.
-
"No Drama"
I couldn't not include a recent single, so consider this a bonus! "No Drama" is my new bad girl anthem and nobody can tell me otherwise. I'm all buckled up and ready to go for Joyride! Let's get it, ladies: no room for toxic vibes going forward.