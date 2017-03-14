Sabrina Claudio & Khalid Just Made The Duet Of Your Steamiest Dreams

Ready or not, Sabrina Claudio is coming for you. At the top of the week, the R&B singer unveiled the seductive earworm "All To You," and now she's delivering another slow-burning banger called "Don't Let Me Down" that will have you experiencing hot flashes and sweating uncontrollably. This single is the clubbiest hit that Sabrina has released to date and marks her first-ever collaboration with Khalid. Lately, the MTV VMA winner has been working with some of the best breakouts in the business including Normani, Alina Baraz and Swae Lee to name a few. (Not sure if you're aware, but he's kind of a big deal right now...)

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe on his Beats 1 radio show, Sabrina explained how she and Khalid initially met through the Internet and proceeded to develop a friendship. As fate would have it, a collaboration between the two of them was only a matter of time.

"I had the whole song written, but I was like 'This is missing something.' And when it comes to features, I'm quite picky with features just because I think vocally, besides the fact that I want to be personal with whoever I have a future with, vocally it's really important for me that it just fits," she said. "So Khalid came to mind and I just sent him the song over text and I was like 'Tell me what you think. Honestly, I hear your voice on this. If you're willing to jump on it I'd be honored.' So he came to the studio the next day I think and wrote his verse, up in the booth for a good hour, perfected it and it was done."

Sabrina previously teased "Don't Let Me Down" with a short clip of her and Khalid, so surely this means that an official music video is on the way as well. The track will be featured on her forthcoming album executive produced by Sad Money. For now, get another taste of the irresistibly delectable course that she's serving by streaming the audio below.