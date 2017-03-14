BTS Surprise Releases A New Visual And Causes A Global Loss Of Chill

'Euphoria: Theme of LOVE YOURSELF Wonder' is the only thing you need to see today

Following the recent release of their Japanese album FACE YOURSELF, K-pop sensation BTS has shared a new visual titled Euphoria: Theme of LOVE YOURSELF Wonder. Luckily for all of us, the YongSeok Choi-directed video is nearly nine minutes long, which means you've gotta dedicate a healthy block of time for viewing this musical masterpiece.

No doubt that everyone in the A.R.M.Y. has totally lost their chill, pretty fitting considering how Mother Nature can't seem to shake off the winter right now. (Spring, who? I don't know her!) Even though the video has its dark moments, I want to live inside it forever and never leave BTS's side—it's like I've been greeted at the gates of heaven by these seven perfect angels after seeing the light. We are truly blessed!

Last year, BTS released their Love Yourself: Her EP. Not sure what's coming down the pipeline for 2018, but it appears that they preview a new song called "Euphoria" in the video, which means even more could be on the way. For now, let's enjoy this gift from the music goddesses.