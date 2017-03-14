Photo by Phoenix Johnson

Did You Know That Zac Farro From Paramore Is In Another Band?

Obviously, I never want Paramore to stop being a thing, but we really should take a moment to appreciate how founding member Zac Farro continues to be in the band while actively making music for his own solo project. Back in 2014, he formed a new group called HALFNOISE that makes alternative pop rock tunes meant for shimmying and shaking until you pass out. His latest single "All That Love Is" is the kind of upbeat song that was practically made for summertime sadness season as Farro masterfully sings about the turmoil of a declining love.

In an email to The FADER, he explained how the song was born out of "a place of thinking through past relationships and moments in my life where I've experienced loss or that feeling as humans that we all feel of being let down by love."

Get into the groove and stream the track in full below.