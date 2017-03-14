Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

5 Things We Definitely Know About Shawn Mendes' Next Album

TRL Snacket King Shawn Mendes has been tirelessly working away at his third studio album, and while we still don't have any official details about it, the Canadian heartthrob was kind enough to spill some secrets in a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1. During the discussion, Shawn revealed some of the biggest influences for the project and opened up about his relationships with artists like Camilla Cabello, John Mayer and Ed Sheeran. He also reflected on this current stage of his career and how he wants to continue to grow as an artist. Since it's a very long chat, I took the liberty of listening to the entire thing and pulled out the most relevant bits of information on your behalf (thank me later). You can also watch the entire conversation unfold in the video below.