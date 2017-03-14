5 Things We Definitely Know About Shawn Mendes' Next Album

TRL Snacket King Shawn Mendes has been tirelessly working away at his third studio album, and while we still don't have any official details about it, the Canadian heartthrob was kind enough to spill some secrets in a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1. During the discussion, Shawn revealed some of the biggest influences for the project and opened up about his relationships with artists like Camilla Cabello, John Mayer and Ed Sheeran. He also reflected on this current stage of his career and how he wants to continue to grow as an artist. Since it's a very long chat, I took the liberty of listening to the entire thing and pulled out the most relevant bits of information on your behalf (thank me later). You can also watch the entire conversation unfold in the video below.
-
Shawn worked on the album with a small, tight-knit crew
To be more specific, Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Geoff Warburton and George Seara.
-
Kings Of Leon was the ultimate sonic inspiration
According to Shawn, he wanted it to go in a more rock direction and have a "stadium type of feel." The first song that he wrote for it was the single “In My Blood.”
-
There's some organ on the album
Shawn refers to it as the "glue" of the record." Apparently, he used the same organ as Coldplay's Chris Martin.
-
The album was recorded at studios in Oregon and Jamaica
All work and no play, am I right?!
-
He constantly refers to a special lady in his life as "Queen"
In his own words, "It just depends on who your queen is. But that’s the thing and sometimes I'm about to say her name, then I go like we'd be writing a song and the lyric pops in my head that is all of a sudden if I say this lyric, this is very clear who this song is about."