Wallows Lead Us To Believe That Spring Is Really Here

Photo courtesy of Wallows/Twitter

After two weeks of patiently waiting, Wallows finally makes their grand debut with the Spring EP. It doesn't even feel close to springtime on the east coast right now, but after listening to this project I have a newfound desire to speak warm weather into existence. If you've already been exposed the band's previously released singles "These Days," "Pictures of Girls" and "1980s Horror Film," this gives you a pretty good idea of what to expect from them on the remaining three tracks at the top of the EP. My personal favorite is "Let The Sun In," a sweet and mellow love song that is garnished with a splash of bursting horns.

Spring is available now on all streaming platforms. Give it a twirl and listen to the EP below.