Aminé Snatched Your Wig And Wore It In His "Campfire" Video

Last year, Aminé made it known that he should not be mistaken as an average rapper with his standout album Good For You. The Portland MC has some of the smoothest bars to ever grace your ears and his songs are catchy AF. Today, Aminé formally announced his epic return with an Injury Reserve-assisted single called "Campfire" and the self-directed music video is a total riot. In it, he and Injury Reserve channel their inner Cosmo and Wanda as they rock some cute pink and green wigs while cruising around the wilderness in a whip with an energetic crew.

The wordplay on this track will definitely keep you stimulated, as Aminé endorses Oprah for president and claims that his "Spidey-senses tingle" when he's surrounded by fake people. At one point, the boys get into a hilariously heated argument about the proper pronunciation of the word "rural"—-I'm not sure what the significance is, but the official definition pops up at the end of the visual which leads me to believe that it's a sign. Fingers crossed that this new release is an indication that Aminé will be dropping a follow-up project soon!