Morning Bop: Enjoy This Very Special RAYE Day

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Monday's #MorningBop is "Distraction" by RAYE because it's the top of the week so make it count!
While you crank that up, here are seven trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Drake soundtracked the weekend with "Nice For What"
This music video deserves to be displayed in the MOMA.
Hinds' I Don't Run album is out now on Mom + Pop
Shred on, ladies.
Hop Along finally dropped Bark Your Head Off, Dog
The album title alone has my full attention.
CupcakKe shares a video for the G Herbo remix of "Who Run It"
Break out the mesh!
The Get Up Kids return with "Maybe"
The single is fresh off the band's forthcoming Kicker EP due out on June 8 via Polyvinyl Records.
Death Grips reveal the album artwork for Year of the Snitch
A compelling and creepy cover indeed!
Listen to Liz Brasher's new song "Outcast"
Because fitting in is overrated anyway.