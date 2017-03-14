Morning Bop: Wallows Is A Real "Pleaser" On The Ears

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Tuesday's #MorningBop is "Pleaser" by Wallows because life is more fun when you pretend you're at a rock show.
While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
The Weeknd shares a moody visual for "He Was Never There, Docupoem
Exactly what I expected from him tbh.
-
Watcha Kesha's music video for her cover of "I Need A Woman"
High chance you're going to cry from all the pure love.
-
Dashboard Confessionals shares a visual for "Heart Beat Here"
Emo forever.
-
Flatbush Zombies drop Vacation In Hell
Heaven is overrated anyway, right?
-
Stream The Beth's Warm Blood EP
A fresh batch of tunes all the way from New Zealand.