Photo by Jimmy Fontaine

Morning Bop: Wallows Is A Real "Pleaser" On The Ears

Your daily report on the latest music news

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Tuesday's #MorningBop is "Pleaser" by Wallows because life is more fun when you pretend you're at a rock show.

While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. The Weeknd shares a moody visual for "He Was Never There, Docupoem

    Exactly what I expected from him tbh.

  2. Watcha Kesha's music video for her cover of "I Need A Woman"

    High chance you're going to cry from all the pure love.

  3. Dashboard Confessionals shares a visual for "Heart Beat Here"

    Emo forever.

  4. Flatbush Zombies drop Vacation In Hell

    Heaven is overrated anyway, right?

  5. Stream The Beth's Warm Blood EP

    A fresh batch of tunes all the way from New Zealand.