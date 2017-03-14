Morning Bop: Don't Snooze On Alina Baraz

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Wednesday's #MorningBop is "I Don't Even Know Why Though" by Alina Baraz because it will pump you up for Hump Day.
While you crank that up, here are 10 trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Nicki Minaj announces the release of TWO new singles
"Chun-Li" and "Barbie Tingz" are coming tomorrow...
-
Arca surprise drops "Fetiche" with a stunning visual experience
"Look inward, cut yourself loose from your self; tolerate no abuse."
-
CHVRCHES hit hard with "Miracle"
I think we're all ready for the album...
-
Shakka taps AlunaGeroge for "Man Down"
Ugh, why isn't it warm out yet?
-
Watch Kero Kero Bonito roam around London in their "You Know How It Is" video
The trio makes something as trivial as taking out the trash look like fun.
-
Listen to JONES's brand-new London EP
"Tender" is officially my new jam.
-
Quarterbacks releases his last song ever
My heart hurts a little bit.
-
Watch SOFI TUKKER's music video for "Batshit"
Gimme those pants!
-
Matty releases his new song "How Can Be"
The BadBadNotGood member gives us another taste of his solo material.
-
Superogranism share a visual for "Night Time"
This group is seriously unstoppable.