Morning Bop: Because We All Have Zayn On The Brain Right Now

Thursday's #MorningBop is "Let Me" by Zayn
six trending news stories
Hop Along releases a visual for "How Simple"
Frances Quinlan is literally me.
Post Animal share their new single "Tire Eyes"
T-minus eight days until When I Think Of You In A Castle drops on Polyvinyl Records!
Daniel Caesar releases a visual for "Best Part" featuring H.E.R.
I need a staycation ASAP.
Cherry Glazzer returns with "Juicy Socks"
If you're our west this weekend, catch the rock trio performing live at Coachella.
Okay Kaya announces release details for her debut album
Both is out on June 1 via her label Heavy Body Records.
Speedy Ortiz's "Villain" video is all about mental gymnastics
No more cartwheel feels!