Morning Bop: Because We All Have Zayn On The Brain Right Now

Your daily report on the latest music news

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Thursday's #MorningBop is "Let Me" by Zayn because our boy is back, baby!

While you crank that up, here are six trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. Hop Along releases a visual for "How Simple"

    Frances Quinlan is literally me.

  2. Post Animal share their new single "Tire Eyes"

    T-minus eight days until When I Think Of You In A Castle drops on Polyvinyl Records!

  3. Daniel Caesar releases a visual for "Best Part" featuring H.E.R.

    I need a staycation ASAP.

  4. Cherry Glazzer returns with "Juicy Socks"

    If you're our west this weekend, catch the rock trio performing live at Coachella.

  5. Okay Kaya announces release details for her debut album

    Both is out on June 1 via her label Heavy Body Records.

  6. Speedy Ortiz's "Villain" video is all about mental gymnastics

    No more cartwheel feels!