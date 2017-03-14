Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Morning Bop: Listen To Every Word That Rolls Off MNEK's "Tongue"

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Friday's #MorningBop is "Tongue" by MNEK because it's imperative that manifest your destiny verbally.

  1. Florence + The Machine returns with "Sky Full Of Song"

    I simply can't get enough of this A.G. Rojas-directed visual.

  2. Twin Shadow's all the groovy and gospel vibes you need on "When You're Wrong"

    The single is fresh off his caer album due out on April 27.

  3. Soundtrack you weekend with Knxwledge's Gladwemet EP

    You can't not dig it, virtually impossible.

  4. Bearson & Ashe connect on "Get Lost"

    Life is a journey, get used to making a few wrong turns along the way.

  5. Say Sue Me's Where We Were Together album is out now

    The Korean band will knock your socks off with their debut record.

  6. Listen to Deem Spencer's new single "Bay Bay"

    Catch me blasting this for the turn down.

  7. Tanners's new single "Holy Water" is a pure delight

    Eargasm alert!

  8. Listen to Slow Magic's AWAY EP

    Blast this when you're about to lose your chill on the dance floor.

  9. Trinidad Cardona shares new song "Even If"

    Ideal for your weekend kickback.

  10. Sofi Tukker drops their debut album Treehouse

    Welcome to their version of the concrete jungle.