Janelle Monáe & Grimes's "PYNK" Is An Anthem For Women Empowerment

In terms of the weather, April has been a hot mess, but I think we can all agree that the music drops have been universally on point. Toward the end of the month, Janelle Monáe will release her game-changing "emotion picture" project Dirty Computer. Based on the singles that she has generously thrown our way, the project won't disappoint one bit. Today, the icon-in-the-making has shared another track off the album called "PYNK." The delicious bop is a collaboration with Grimes, who previously tapped Janelle in 2015 for her Art Angels single "Venus Fly."

If you couldn't tell based on the artwork, this track is all about the magnificent force of vaginas. (Let's not beat around the bush...) The accompanying visual also makes that abundantly clear as Janelle and her girl gang play with fluffy cats, slurp down cherry topped milkshakes and stick their fingers through donuts while wearing pants that look identical to the holy V. It's honestly what I imagine the experience of living inside your mother's womb for nine months is like. "PYNK" is summarized as a celebration of "creation, self-love, sexuality and pussy power." In the description for the music video, Janelle further explains how the color "unites us all, for pink is the color found in the deepest and darkest nooks and crannies of humans everywhere."

Seeing as to how we still live in a world that continues to be controlled by ignorant and incompetent men, this anthem is a beautiful gesture that will make any woman feel proud to occupy her own body. I honestly can't think of a better way to kick off Equal Pay Day. Dirty Computer is scheduled to take over your entire hard drive on April 27. Open your eyes to Janelle's sensational, woman-operated world in the scrumptious, candy-colored visual below.