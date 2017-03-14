Cardi B Talks About Her Pregnancy & Making Money Moves On TRL

Photo by Landyn Pan

These days, it's impossible to go anywhere without a mention of Cardi B—I barely remember what life was like before the entertainment world revolved around her! Last week, the rapper sealed her fate as a music legend with the release of her bombshell debut album titled Invasion Of Privacy. Following all of her groundbreaking success, it only seemed right that the Love & Hip-Hop alum take over the TRL studio for the day to celebrate her latest accomplishments.

Sway Calloway made his epic return to MTV to celebrate this monumental moment, also tapping Cardi's sister Hennessy Carolina to co-host the show and count down her top 10 iconic moments. After they warmed up the show, Queen Cardi sat on her cushioned throne and talked everyone through her latest life updates, including her newly announced pregnancy, her album release party and the moment that she felt like she finally made it.

Cardi also reflected on the legacy of her viral video for "a hoe never gets cold" and then got super nostalgic with Hennessy in a round of I Did It that ended with her casually getting a brand-new Gucci bag. J Balvin and DJ Khaled also sent over some special shoutouts, which was too cute. Cardi is truly a character with a big personality, so it made sense that some fierce drag queens touched down in the studio and embodied a few of our favorite versions of her. On top of that, Cardi also got a custom cover blanket, a one-of-a-kind painting and a gigantic cake. Just another day in the fabulous life of Cardi B!