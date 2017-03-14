Photo courtesy of Bazzi

Are you currently running low on energy? Not to worry because Bazzi might have the fix that you need to keep going. The rising singer has finally released his debut album Cosmic into the world and there's a very good chance that it will have your mind reeling. The project runs 16 tracks deep—half of the songs are labeled as "explicit" so prepare to get hit with some real mature stuff. (You're grown AF, you can handle it.)

Bazzi recently posted the following statement on Instagram: "I have been working towards and creating this album for the last 2 and a half years of my life and now, it’s yours." On top of this major moment, the 20-year-old is currently opening for Camila Cabello on her Never Be The Same Tour—not too shabby for his first big break! Immerse yourself in Bazzi's world and stream the entire project below.