Lolo Zouaï Is All About That "Brooklyn Love"

Photo by Simon Jung Krestesen ​

New York is arguably one of the best places in the entire world, but it's easy to lose sight of that when you're a hustler focused on the grind. R&B singer Lolo Zouaï shows her full gratitude for the Big Apple on her latest single "Brooklyn Love," a cute tune that romanticizes the simple routine of a low maintenance situationship. In case you were wondering, Lolo slips in some French in-between the verses and it sounds delicious. No surprise that she takes us across the bridge for a personal tour of the city through her eyes in the self-directed music video for the track. (Shoutouts to the Greenland Deli in BedStuy!) On a day as beautiful as this, the only thing you should be doing is cranking this song up while you take a stroll outside with someone you care about. Watch the full visual below and catch Lolo live at the following gigs:

May 7- The Drake Hotel @ Toronto

May 10- Rough Trade @ Brooklyn, NY

Mary 15- The Echo @ Los Angeles, CA

June 6- Badaboum @ Paris

June 12- LP at The Curtain @ London