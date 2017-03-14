Morning Bop: Don't Forget To Brush And GLOSS

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Monday's #MorningBop is "Photoshoot (Big Mad)" by GLOSS because J-pop is the only way to kick off the week.
While you crank that up, here are three trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Beyoncé is officially the first black woman to ever headline Coachella
Once again, Queen Bey has made history. I will never get over this phenomenal performance!
-
Watch Nicki Minaj vertical video for “Chun-Li”
We will never be the same.
-
Let Wet peel back the layers of your heart on "Softens"
Anyone else wake up feeling emotionally exhausted?