Morning Bop: Don't Forget To Brush And GLOSS

Your daily report on the latest music news

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Monday's #MorningBop is "Photoshoot (Big Mad)" by GLOSS because J-pop is the only way to kick off the week.

While you crank that up, here are three trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. Beyoncé is officially the first black woman to ever headline Coachella

    Once again, Queen Bey has made history. I will never get over this phenomenal performance!

  2. Watch Nicki Minaj vertical video for “Chun-Li”

    We will never be the same.

  3. Let Wet peel back the layers of your heart on "Softens"

    Anyone else wake up feeling emotionally exhausted?