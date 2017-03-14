Janelle Monáe Preaches Self-Love On New Song "I Like That"

Mercury is officially out of retrograde, Beyoncé completely owned Coachella, and Janelle Monáe has delivered a new anthem for you to celebrate as we cross over into Taurus season. Whereas "PYNK" was a proclamation for "pussy power" to the highest degree, "I Like That" is a declaration to loving yourself without the permission of others. On the bouncy track, Janelle proudly boasts about her history of weirdness and how she's "always left of center, and that’s right where I belong." News flash: Being the center of attention is overrated AF, sorry to rain on your parade!

The artwork for the single is a gorgeous photograph of Janelle finding bliss in the sanctuary of a porcelain white bathtub with a fuzzy pair of flamingos in the background. (She always has to sprinkle in a hint of pink!) This calming visual and the song itself almost made me forget all about the torrential downpour going on in New York City right now... life is so much better when you're deep within Janelle's world, I never want to depart from it. Dirty Computer drops on April 27 via Wondaland Records.