Morgan Saint Shares An Introspective Visual For "Just Friends"

Photo by Sofia Colvin

Many months ago, I developed an instant attraction to the music of Morgan Saint and today the New York artist unveiled the official music video for her breakout single "Just Friends" off her 2017 debut EP 17 HERO. While the catchy bop captures all the feelings associated with a particular unreciprocated romance from Morgan's past, the visual explores the complex nature of the singer's personal relationship with herself.

"Each character sees themselves in a unique light, and is dealing with different emotions," she explained to PAPER. "By the end of the video, we watch as each character has come to terms with themselves. I think there is a very fascinating parallel that exists between our relationship with others and our relationship with ourselves."

Spencer Pratt also happens to be a huge fan of Morgan—his hummingbirds can't get enough of her tunes. (View their entire conversation about that right here.) If that doesn't convince you to give her a listen, I honestly don't know what will! Watch her latest music video in full below.