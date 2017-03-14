Morning Bop: Ariana Grande Makes Every Day Better

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Tuesday's #MorningBop is "Into You" by Ariana Grande because I am ready for the queen of bops to return.
While you crank that up, here are seven trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Drake announces his new album Scorpion
The project is slated to drop this summer in June 2018.
Solange unveils a new performance art project at UCLA’s Hammer Museum
Watch “Metatronia (Metatron’s Cube)” now right here.
Kendrick Lamar won a Pulitzer prize for DAMN.
Congratulations to @kendricklamar, @dangerookipawaa and @Interscope! #Pulitzer pic.twitter.com/fFQBYnoW9F— The Pulitzer Prizes (@PulitzerPrizes) April 16, 2018
He is officially the first non-classical or jazz artist to win the award. No shade to any of those genres, but HYFR.
MorMor releases his new single "Whatever Comes to Mind"
This song single-handedly cured my allergies! Spring is really here, I can feel it now.
Dev Hynes returns to Twitter to tease new music
I've never been more ready!
Tina Knowles-Lawson reflects on Beyoncé's Coachella performance
I'm not crying, you are!
Vince Staples rightfully goes off about R. Kelly after his Coachella performance
THANK YOU.