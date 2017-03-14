Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagi

Morning Bop: Ariana Grande Makes Every Day Better

Your daily report on the latest music news

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Tuesday's #MorningBop is "Into You" by Ariana Grande because I am ready for the queen of bops to return.

While you crank that up, here are seven trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. Drake announces his new album Scorpion

    The project is slated to drop this summer in June 2018.

  2. Solange unveils a new performance art project at UCLA’s Hammer Museum

    Watch “Metatronia (Metatron’s Cube)” now right here.

  3. Kendrick Lamar won a Pulitzer prize for DAMN.

    He is officially the first non-classical or jazz artist to win the award. No shade to any of those genres, but HYFR.

  4. MorMor releases his new single "Whatever Comes to Mind"

    This song single-handedly cured my allergies! Spring is really here, I can feel it now.

  5. Dev Hynes returns to Twitter to tease new music

    I've never been more ready!

  6. Tina Knowles-Lawson reflects on Beyoncé's Coachella performance

    I'm not crying, you are!

  7. Vince Staples rightfully goes off about R. Kelly after his Coachella performance

    THANK YOU.