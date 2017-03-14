Photo by Rob Loud/WireImage

Morning Bop: Be The "Mr. Brightside" You Want To See In The World

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Wednesday's #MorningBop is "Mr. Brightside" by The Killers

While you crank that up, here are nine trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. Rihanna is teasing something saucy...

    WHAT DOES IT MEAN?!!?!?

  2. Beyoncé highlights diversity in figure skatering in a new IVY PARK short film

    Queen Bey will save us all.

  3. Lotic drops her smooth new single "Hunted"

    The Berlin-based producer will release her debut album Power on July 13 via Tri Angle Records.

  4. Kelsey Lu returns with the beautiful "Shades of Blue"

    Is it too early to cry? This marks the artist's first piece of new material since her 2016 EP Church.

  5. Watch Moses Sumney's short film for "Quarrel"

    The track is featured on his latest album Aromanticism.

  6. Iceage will rock your world with “The Day The Music Dies"

    Beyondless comes out on May 4 via Matador.

  7. Big Ups share a visual for "Fear"

    Two Parts Together drops on May 18 via Exploding In Sound.

  8. Deeper's new single "Pavement" is perfect for your morning commute

    The band's self-titled debut album will be released on May 25 via Fire Talk Records.

  9. James Bay releases a visual for "Us"

    Finer than a cup of Joe!