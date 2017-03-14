Morning Bop: OSHUN Makes The Music World A Much Better Place

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Thursday's #MorningBop is "My World" by OSHUN featuring Jorja Smith because Taurus season is on the horizon and this is the jam you should blast during the transition.
While you crank that up, here are eight trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Tyler, The Creator shares "ROSE TINTED CHEEKS"
I wish that all of my rough drafts sounded this good.
-
Watch Let's Eat Grandma's music video for "It’s Not Just Me"
The SOPHIE-produced track is straight off the duo's forthcoming debut album I’m All Ears due out on June 29 via Transgressive.
-
Watch the Kevin Abstract-directed visual for Slow Hollows' “Lessons For Later”
Welcome back, Austin W. Anderson.
-
D∆WN offers a dark and sexy cover of Janelle Monáe's "PYNK"
Janelle approves and that's honestly all that matters.
-
Stop what you're doing and stream The Trp's soak EP
It's dripping with feel-good vibes.
-
Dijon casually drops a pretty new single called "SKIN"
I think I just found the song that I'm going to set for my night time skincare routine.
-
CupcakKe drops a video for "Spoiled Milk Titties"
Drink up!
-
VanJess releases their IAMNOBODI-produced single "Addicted"
Say no more ladies, I'm hooked!