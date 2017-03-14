Photo courtesy of Republic Records

Morning Bop: Get "Familiar" With Liam Payne & J Balvin

Your daily report on the latest music news

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Friday's #MorningBop is "Familiar" by Liam Payne & J Balvin because it's saucy baby.

While you crank that up, here are seven trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. Listen to the studio version of Prince's “Nothing Compares 2 U”

    Not sure if I'll ever be able to stop crying.

  2. Khalid links up with 6LACK & Ty Dolla $ign on "OTW"

    SO. MANY. FIRE. COLLABS.

  3. Bali Baby's "Backseat" is a real riot

    Her forthcoming album is titled Baylor Swift therefore I am automatically a fan.

  4. Jorja Smith announces her debut album Lost & Found

    The full-length record officially drops on June 8!

  5. The spirit of D.C. punk is alive in Flasher's "Pressure" video

    Constant Image drops on June 8 via Domino Record Co.

  6. Courtney Barnett shares a visual for "City Looks Pretty"

    Her long-awaited Tell Me How You Really Feel album comes out on May 18 via Mom + Pop/Marathon/Milk! Records.

  7. Anik Khan links up with Sango & Burna Boy on "Oh My"

    I am officially ready for summer.