Morning Bop: Get "Familiar" With Liam Payne & J Balvin

Listen to the studio version of Prince's “Nothing Compares 2 U”
Not sure if I'll ever be able to stop crying.
Khalid links up with 6LACK & Ty Dolla $ign on "OTW"
SO. MANY. FIRE. COLLABS.
Bali Baby's "Backseat" is a real riot
Her forthcoming album is titled Baylor Swift therefore I am automatically a fan.
Jorja Smith announces her debut album Lost & Found
The full-length record officially drops on June 8!
The spirit of D.C. punk is alive in Flasher's "Pressure" video
Constant Image drops on June 8 via Domino Record Co.
Courtney Barnett shares a visual for "City Looks Pretty"
Her long-awaited Tell Me How You Really Feel album comes out on May 18 via Mom + Pop/Marathon/Milk! Records.
Anik Khan links up with Sango & Burna Boy on "Oh My"
I am officially ready for summer.