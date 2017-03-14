AUX CORD: 14 Korean Artists You Should Be Obsessing Over

"에너제틱 (Energetic)"- Wanna One

It's hard to believe that this group was formed on a televised competition series only a year ago, but they've taken full advantage of having so many eyes and ears on them. Their breakout singles "Energetic" and “Beautiful” smashed the Korean music charts and they haven't let the momentum die down since. Last month, they released their 0+1=1 (I Promise You) EP and it's stacked with bangers that will blow out your speakers.