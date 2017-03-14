AUX CORD: 14 Korean Artists You Should Be Obsessing Over

Welcome to AUX CORD, TRL’s weekly playlist feature celebrating the latest and greatest in music. Each week, someone in the TRL orbit will be providing you with a completely custom playlist starring their current sonic faves. This week, TRL editor Sydney Gore highlights 14 Korean artists to know from the k-pop realm and beyond.
"Lifted"- CL
This singer-rapper became an international household name after she made her mark on the industry as a member of 2NE1 back in 2009. Her solo career is still simmering before she blows up, but I promise that the long wait will so be worth it.
"Mic Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)"- BTS
As if these legends need a description... You know who they are, I'm not even going to waste my breath.
"Drink I'm Sippin On"-Yaeji
This New York-based multi-hyphenate artist has been bringing intimacy back to house music. Start with EP2 and stay for all the delicious remixes on her SoundCloud.
"花요일 (Blooming Day)"- EXO
This boy band has been a long time in the making, and they're finally getting the recognition that they truly deserve. Earlier this year, they released their fifth studio album COUNTDOWN and it'll have you feeling cozy AF on the inside.
"Road Head"- Japanese Breakfast
Don't let the name fool you, Michelle Zauner is Korean! You can turn to her music when your energy levels are low to bask in sadness; her music is delightful in a dark way. It really strips you down to the core of your being and leaves you feeling emotionally exposed. Gotta love feelings, right?
"Old Town"- Say Sue Me
What's not to like about this South Korean surf-rock band from Busan? The four-piece recently dropped their debut album Where We Were Together. It's just the beginning and they're off to a great start!
"'무제(無題) (Untitled, 2014)"- G-Dragon
So I completely missed the Big Bang wave, but luckily I was around for G-Dragon's debut as a solo act in 2013. Since then, the Korean icon has also expanded his influence to the fashion world. (He seriously has an amazing sense of style, truly the highest quality of taste.)
"love"- DEAN feat. Syd
If you weren't already familiar with this alternative R&B singer then sorry, but you've actually been living in a coma for the past three years! In the meantime, we can all wait for the follow-up to his 2016 album 130 Mood: TRBL together.
"The Boots"- gugudan
So you think you can handle all nine of these powerhouses? Right now they have four EPs available to snack on, but I'm sure that they're busy preparing a full course meal of material for us to drool over.
"에너제틱 (Energetic)"- Wanna One
It's hard to believe that this group was formed on a televised competition series only a year ago, but they've taken full advantage of having so many eyes and ears on them. Their breakout singles "Energetic" and “Beautiful” smashed the Korean music charts and they haven't let the momentum die down since. Last month, they released their 0+1=1 (I Promise You) EP and it's stacked with bangers that will blow out your speakers.
"Girl Front"- LOOΠΔ/ODD EYE CIRCLE
This 12-piece girl group is expected to make their big debut this year, but their team has been rolling out solo material for each member so fans can get a taste of what they all have to offer. I'm very excited to see what happens when all of their talents are combined!
"Me Like Yuh"- Jay Park
My introduction to this Korean-American sensation was only recently through the track "Unlock It" off Charli XCX's Pop 2 mixtape, but he's been dropping hits of his own since 2011. Better late than never though, right?
"La La La"- Weki Meki
Girl power makes the world go round, so step aside and let the ladies of WEME take the lead. The eight-piece recently dropped their Lucky EP so expect a debut full-length album in the forseeable future.
"Callin'"- A.C.E.
This five-piece is new on the block with only three singles to their name, but you'll definitely want to keep an eye on them because they are making big moves in the k-pop scene.