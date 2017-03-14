Ariana Grande's "No Tears Left To Cry" Has Me In A Severe State Of Dehydration

Photo courtesy of Ariana Grande/Twitter

Nothing could have ever prepared Ariana Grande when she and her fans were unexpectedly targeted in 2017's devastating Manchester bombing attack. But in the wake of this tragedy, Ariana found a way to persevere and evolve on both a personal and professional level. After taking a brief hiatus to regather her strength at her own pace, the 25-year-old is blessing our speakers with her holy voice once more.

Today, the Queen of Bops returns to her seat at the music industry's round table with her new single "No Tears Left To Cry." Don't be fooled by the title; this is NOT a ballad, but Ari is belting her heart out on the Ilya and Max Martin-produced track. She came to penetrate souls with uplifting mantras like "I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up" and she will not be deterred in her quest to spread positivity on a global scale. If there was even a trace of gloom in your system prior to being exposed to this song, there's no way you won't be smiling once you're finished listening.

The accompanying visual is an extension of this bright vision as Ariana transports us to some sort of futuristic vortex where she has the ability to do things like defy gravity and physically remove her face. Get your whole life together and stream the catchy single in the video below.