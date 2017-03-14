Lykke Li Shows Us What It Really Means To Be 'So Sad So Sexy'

Photo by Chloe Le Drezen

Do you remember where you were the first time that you heard Lykke Li? OK, in all honesty I probably couldn't pinpoint this particular introduction and break down everything that was going on in that specific moment, but I swear that it happened long before "I Follow Rivers" became the theme song for Blue Is the Warmest Colour! (Side note: 2013 was a really great period in my life for music discovery.) Getting back on track here, the Swedish singer hasn't dropped a full-length album since 2014's I Never Learn. Fast forward to 2016 when she and her partner Jeff Bhasker formed a supergroup with Björn Yttling as well as Miike Snow members Andrew Wyatt and Pontus Winnberg called liv and together sprinkled a handful of soul-crushing singles into the universe.

Now, in 2018, Lykke Li is officially back to revive us from our winter slumber and make the blood pumping in the veins of our hearts boil once more. Last week, she nonchalantly posted a short clip to tease a project by the name of so sad so sexy. Leading up to this highly anticipated release, she shared visuals for the lyrics of two brand-new songs called "deep end" and "hard rain."

Based on those titles alone, it's clear that she's still fond of using water as a theme in her work. It's more obvious when you listen to Lykke Li chant about waves, oceans and rainfall on the Rostam Batmanglij-produced track "hard rain," but the metaphors are a little more elusive on "deep end," which compares the process of falling in love with someone to taking a dive in the deep end of a pool despite the risk of getting burned by chlorine. Lykke Li's fourth album so sad so sexy is slated to drop on June 8 via RCA Records. The project is stacked with 10 moody songs and includes a feature from Portland rapper Aminé.

I, for one, have never been more excited to cry in my entire life so I'm really looking forward to this emotional cleanse that we are all about to experience. (Does anyone else get a rush from drowning in their feelings?!) Stream the latest singles in full right now.