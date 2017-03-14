PRETTYMUCH *Finally* Drops Their Delicious Debut EP

Photo via @prettymuch/Instagram

Wake up, BEANZ! The moment we've all been patiently waiting for has finally arrived: PRETTYMUCH dropped their debut EP and it's everything you wanted and more. Granted, we've already been snacking on their tasty singles "10,000 Hours" and "Healthy," but there are also a few fresh tracks thrown in the mix to curb your appetite.

My boys obviously have brains entering a partnership with Kellogg's for the album release, because the integration has been nothing but top tier. Tony the Tiger stars alongside the boys in their forthcoming music video for "Hello," the ultimate throwback on a Thursday. On top of all this awesomeness, the boys announced that they'll be opening for universal fave Khalid on his Roxy Tour.

I think I can speak for all of us when I say that I'm just really happy for PRETTYMUCH and can't wait to see what else they have in store for us this year. Stream PRETTYMUCH an EP in full below and revisit the group's past appearances on TRL here and here. Stay hungry, BEANZ!