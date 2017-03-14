Billie Eilish & Khalid Came To Shatter Souls On "Lovely"

Photo courtesy of Billie Eilish

It's 2018, Khalid has never been more in demand and I couldn't be happier for him. He started the year off strong by collaborating with Normani on her debut solo single "Love Lies" before linking up with Sabrina Claudio on the sultry duet "Don't Let Me Down." As if he was capable of ending this hot streak anytime soon, he's just made another hard-hitting ballad with fellow teen sensation Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS called "lovely."

In a recent Beats 1 interview with Zane Lowe, Billie explained the dark undertones of the haunting song and how it's about remaining hopeful even when you're deep in misery. As for the direction she intends to go as an artist, she insists that the rollout for everything she's been putting out has been on her own accord.

"I don’t want to be labeled as something that I don’t think I am at the time or whatever," she said. "The way that I’m going about that is that instead of trying to find a sound, when I want to make something and when I have an idea of what I want to make, I’m just going to make that and it doesn’t matter if it’s not the sound that I’ve been making."