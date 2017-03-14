Morning Bop: Kehlani Is "The Way" To A Good Day

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Monday's #MorningBop is "The Way" by Kehlani featuring Chance The Rapper because she is the voice of reason that we need right now.
While you crank that up, here are six trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Rico Nasty casually drops a video for "Hit That"
Rihanna needs to hire her as a brand ambassador for Fenty pronto.
-
Le1f casually surprise dropped an EP
Blue Dream is giving me LIFE.
-
Rihanna announces her lingerie line Savage x Fenty
Blaming my brokeness on Robyn.
-
Scarlett Johansson and Pete Yorn are releasing a joint EP
Apart arrives on June 1 via Capitol Music Group.
-
Xiu Xiu and Mitski collaborate on “Between The Breaths”
The song is featured on the soundtrack for the film How To Talk To Girls At Parties.
-
Leon Bridges shares new song "Beyond"
Good Thingis out on May 4 via Columbia Records.