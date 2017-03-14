Morning Bop: Hit The Road In The "Backseat" With Bali Baby

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Tuesday's #MorningBop is "Backseat" by Bali Baby because it'll rev you all the way up.
While you crank that up, here are three trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Watch this behind-the-scenes footage from the filming of Ariana Grande's "No Tears Left To Cry" video
Can Dave Meyers direct my life too?
-
Tyler, the Creator is dropping more GOLF le FLEUR* kicks
The "Mono" collection will be available at Converse on April 26.
-
Janelle Monáe is going on an official U.S. headlining tour
Tickets for the Dirty Computer Tour go on sale starting May 4!