Morning Bop: Hit The Road In The "Backseat" With Bali Baby

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Tuesday's #MorningBop is "Backseat" by Bali Baby because it'll rev you all the way up.

While you crank that up, here are three trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. Watch this behind-the-scenes footage from the filming of Ariana Grande's "No Tears Left To Cry" video

    Can Dave Meyers direct my life too?

  2. Tyler, the Creator is dropping more GOLF le FLEUR* kicks

    The "Mono" collection will be available at Converse on April 26.

  3. Janelle Monáe is going on an official U.S. headlining tour

    Tickets for the Dirty Computer Tour go on sale starting May 4!