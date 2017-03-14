Morning Bop: I Could Honestly Listen To The Veronicas "4ever"

Your daily report on the latest music news

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Wednesday's #MorningBop is "4ever" by The Veronicas because it's never too early to throw it back to a cult classic.

While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. Kadhja Bonet's "Delphine" is sweeter than honey

    Childqueen will be released on June 8 via Fat Possum.

  2. Savage x Fenty is officially coming on May 11

    I'm honestly not ready, I need more time to get my money in order!

  3. Listen to Eartheater's new single "C.L.I.T."

    Alexandra Drewchin will release her third album IRISIRI on June 8 via PAN.

  4. JoJo is going on tour to a city near you

    Catch ya on the road!

  5. Kevin Hart stars in J. Cole's "Kevin's Heart" video

