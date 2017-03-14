It's All About Janelle Monáe In Her Divine Visual For "I Like That"

Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

We are only four days away from the release of Dirty Computer and no one is more ready for this album to drop than Janelle Monáe. Today, she's given us another portal into the dimension that is her emotion picture in the form of a music video for her self-love anthem "I Like That." Tessa Thompson doesn't make an appearance in this dreamy visual, but there are multiple Janelles in each frame to make up for her absence. Later on, a pair of flamingos also show up so that's something to look forward to... As much as I enjoy the idea of a room full of Janelle clones, my favorite part is when she's all alone and taking a dip in a luxurious bath tub—truly the definition of living your best life! Dive in through the video below.

*Tune into MTV and BET on Thursday for the grand debut of Dirty Computer.