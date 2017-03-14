Only Snail Mail Could Make Me Long For A "Heat Wave"

If you're not listening to Snail Mail, you're seriously missing out on something really special. The Lindsey Jordan-fronted indie rock band has been making major waves since signing a deal with Matador Records, and their latest single is another hit. "Heat Wave" encompasses all those reeling feelings that linger when you still want someone that isn't a part of your life anymore.

In the charming accompanying visual directed by Brandon Herman, our feisty frontwoman goes from heaving over an air hockey table to hitting a skating rink for an intense match of ice hockey. Fun fact: Lindsey was a member of the hockey team at her high school so she really can blade on any turf. The best part of the video has to be when Lindsey throws down on a bunch of dudes. Maybe don't mess with a teenager in distress, especially one that can shred on a guitar this hard.

Snail Mail's debut full-length album Lush drops on June 8 via Matador Records. Fully indulge in their latest gem through the video below.