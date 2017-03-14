Grace VanderWaal Reveals Her Ultimate Celeb Crush On TRL

Last year, America's Got Talent winner Grace VanderWaal completely wowed TRL with her amazing voice... not only can she sing, but her impression of Britney Spears is chill-inducing! Naturally, we had to have her come back to the studio for Transformation Tuesday and bestow even more wisdom upon us.

During her chat with Vinny, the 14-year-old divulged some major deets on how she balances her life as a teenager in the spotlight, the worst "teenage tip" from her sister, and how her family has been dealing with all the fame. (If you're currently dealing with zits, you'll want to take notes during this part!) Grace also told us about how she gets out of going to school dances and her ultimate celebrity crush before letting us raid her Instagram.

Later on, Grace sat in the hot seat for a never-ending round of Requestions and opened up about everything from her recent trip to Kenya for volunteer work to her experience of going on tour with Imagine Dragons. She also filled us in on what she's been obsessing over lately, like the show Pretty Little Liars. Additionally, Grace offered her own theory about Fifth Harmony's hiatus and shared her thoughts on whether or not the group will get back together for a reunion.

Oh, and Gabbie Hanna sent us a recap from her latest session of man whispering... I promise, you won't want to miss it! TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET on MTV. Tune in tomorrow for Why Don't We!