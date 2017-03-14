Epic Records

Morning Bop: Your Bright Future Is "Written In The Stars"

Your daily report on the latest music news

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Today’s #MorningBop is "Written in the Stars" by Lauren Sanderson and PnB Rock because it feels like such a warm, soothing, it's-Thursday-and-we've-almost-made-it kinda hug.

While you crank that up, here are 5 trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. Years and Years finally announced their new album Palo Santo

  2. Cardi B announced the cancellation of several tour dates due to pregnancy--including her Panorama festival performance

  3. Kanye West had LOTS to say on Twitter yesterday, culminating in mutual endorsement between he and President Trump

  4. The new Shawn Mendes album will be self-titled and in stores on May 25th

  5. Rae Sremmurd release a new video for "Close," featuring Travis Scott