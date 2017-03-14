Morning Bop: Your Bright Future Is "Written In The Stars"

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Today’s #MorningBop is "Written in the Stars" by Lauren Sanderson and PnB Rock because it feels like such a warm, soothing, it's-Thursday-and-we've-almost-made-it kinda hug.
While you crank that up, here are 5 trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Years and Years finally announced their new album Palo Santo
good morning !! we are OVER THE MOON to announce that Y&Y2 is coming on July 6 2018 and it's called Palo Santo and we can't wait for you to hear it! pre-order the album to get exclusive ticket access to future UK and US shows !! more info here ! https://t.co/WsbIbN1Ke6 pic.twitter.com/OwvVA3Tio0— Years & Years (@yearsandyears) April 26, 2018
Cardi B announced the cancellation of several tour dates due to pregnancy--including her Panorama festival performance
Kanye West had LOTS to say on Twitter yesterday, culminating in mutual endorsement between he and President Trump
MAGA! https://t.co/jFf5ONASlv— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2018
The new Shawn Mendes album will be self-titled and in stores on May 25th
#ShawnMendesTheAlbum out May 25th! Preorder now x https://t.co/C3oXJ4AOKF pic.twitter.com/5gyfew0t7e— Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) April 26, 2018
Rae Sremmurd release a new video for "Close," featuring Travis Scott