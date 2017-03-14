Getty Images

Morning Bop: You Deserve A "Crazy, Classic, Life"

Your daily report on the latest music news

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Today's #MorningBop is "Crazy, Classic, Life" by Janelle Monae because it's exactly what you deserve--as well as this bop from Janelle's new album.

While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. Janelle Monae's 'Dirty Computer' Album And "Emotion Picture" Are Available Right Now
  2. The Internet Have A Bouncy New Song and Video, "Roll (Burbank Funk)"
  3. Nicki Minaj Released a Preview of the Upcoming "Chun Li" Video
  4. SZA and Kendrick Lamar Face Off In New Video for "Doves In the Wind"
  5. Rihanna's new lingerie line, SavageXFenty, is on the way

    <script>