Morning Bop: You Deserve A "Crazy, Classic, Life"

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Today's #MorningBop is "Crazy, Classic, Life" by Janelle Monae because it's exactly what you deserve--as well as this bop from Janelle's new album.
While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Janelle Monae's 'Dirty Computer' Album And "Emotion Picture" Are Available Right Now
-
The Internet Have A Bouncy New Song and Video, "Roll (Burbank Funk)"
-
Nicki Minaj Released a Preview of the Upcoming "Chun Li" Video
-
SZA and Kendrick Lamar Face Off In New Video for "Doves In the Wind"
-
Rihanna's new lingerie line, SavageXFenty, is on the way